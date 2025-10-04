Big Brother Naija reality TV show has transformed ordinary Nigerians into instant celebrities from zero to hero.

For more than 10 years, the reality show has delivered unforgettable drama, forged new slang, and crowned champions who walk out of the House into wealth, fame, and influence. With millions of viewers glued to their screens each season, BBNaija has evolved into more than just entertainment; it has become a cultural phenomenon that reflects the aspirations and struggles of young Nigerians.

But behind the glitz and chaos, one pattern remains clear; BBNaija winners aren’t chosen by chance.

Whether it was Katung Aduwak, who paved the way as the pioneer in 2006, Mercy Eke, who broke the glass ceiling as the first female champion, or Kellyrae, who snatched victory in the ‘No Loose Guard’ season in 2025, every winner has displayed qualities that captured the hearts of fans and secured their spot in the hall of fame. These shared traits are what transform contestants from housemates to legends.

Before exploring those common traits, hereunder is a quick look at the champions who have shaped the show’s history:

Katung Aduwak (2006):

First-ever BBNaija winner (Big Brother Is Watching You). Won $100,000 with 51.3% of the votes, beating Francisca Owumi.

Used his prize to pursue a Doctoral Degree in Filmmaking at the Digital Film Academy, New York.

Today, he is a respected filmmaker and reality TV star coach. He’s from Kaduna State.

Michael Efe Ejeba (2017):

Winner of Season 2 (See Gobe). Secured 57.6% of the votes, beating Bisola Aiyeola.

He won N25 million and invested in a music career. Though success in Nigeria’s music industry remains competitive, Efe continues to pursue his passion. He is from Delta State

Miracle Igbokwe (2018):

Winner of Season 3 (Double Wahala).

Defeated CeeC with 38.18% of the votes.

Won N45 million and used it to fund aviation training. Now a certified pilot and flight instructor. He is from Imo State.

Mercy Eke (2019):

Winner of Season 4 (Pepper Dem) and the first female champion. She polled 41.77% of the votes to beat Mike Edwards.

She took home N60 million. Went on to star in movies (Fate of Alakada, Shanty Town) and launched her own reality TV show, Mercy and Ike. She is from Imo State.

Olamilekan Agbeleshe, a.k.a. Laycon (2020):

Winner of Season 5 (Lockdown edition). He won N85 million by defeating Dorathy Bachor in the grand finale.

Leveraged his win to boost his music career and became a Youth Ambassador. Currently, he combines music with academics as a master’s degree holder. He is from Ogun state.

Hazel Oyeze Onou a.k.a Whitemoney (2021)

Winner of Season 6 (Shine Ya Eye edition). He took home N90 million, defeating Liquorose.

Expanded into entrepreneurship, music, and even earned government appointments.

Known for his hustler’s spirit and versatility.

He is from Enugu State.

Ijeoma Josephina Otabor (Phyna) (2022)

Winner of Season 7 (Level Up). She polled 40.74% of the votes to beat Bryann and won N100 million.

Became the second female winner and is now active in Nollywood and brand influencing.

She is from Edo State.

Ilebaye Odiniya (2023)

Winner of Season 8 (All-Star edition). Secured 30.08% of the votes to beat Mercy Eke (23.46%) and CeeC.

She won N120 million, the biggest prize at the time. Marked a triumphant comeback to the House after being previously evicted in an earlier season. She hails from Kogi state.

Kingsley Oritsetimeyin (Kellyrae) (2024)

Winner of Season 9 (No Loose Guard edition). He triumphed over eight finalists, including Wanni, Victoria, and Onyeka. He won N60 million cash, an SUV, and other rewards.

His journey from underdog to champion reflected the unpredictability and intensity of BBNaija reality TV show competitions. He is from Delta State.

While each previous winner is unique, their victories highlight recurring traits that viewers consistently reward. They include:

Charisma and Personality: Every winner has a magnetic personality that makes them stand out. Whitemoney was humorous, did plenty of house chores, and focused. Mercy was bold, Laycon was intelligent and friendly, and Kellyrae was talented and strategic. They left an impression on viewers.

Relatability: Nigerians love to see themselves in their housemates: Efe’s street-smart image and Phyna’s grassroots energy connect with the average viewer. Laycon’s genotype was SC, which connected with people with health challenges and also incurred a bit of pity. Whitemoney and Mercy portrayed the image of hustling Nigerian youths who strove from nothing to make something out of their lives.

Emotional Intelligence: Winners know how to manage conflicts and alliances in the house. Miracle, for example, stayed calm, focused, and disciplined throughout his season; Mercy portrayed the image of one who could protect herself and stand up for others, as she did for Diana; Kellyrae, though in the house with his wife, did not expose their strategy to others; and Ilabaye gave the aura of one who was always calm despite bullying.

Entertainment Value: No champion has been dull. Laycon’s music, Whitemoney’s cooking and sarcasm, Ilebaye’s dramatic style, Mercy Eke’s fashion sense, and Phyna’s street portrayal kept audiences hooked.

Resilience and Strategy: Surviving the psychological strain of nominations and the unpredictability of the house requires courage. Ilebaye’s comeback win after previous setbacks shows how resilience pays off. Kellyrae’s debut with his wife, concealing their marital status, was strategic. Mercy Eke’s Alpha woman aura. These made the past winners stand out among other housemates.

Strong Fan Connection: Every winner builds a dedicated fan base. From Laycon’s “Icons” to Mercy’s “Mercenaries,” their supporters go the extra mile with online campaigns and relentless voting. We could also add that they had good managers on the outside, promoting them on social media and beyond.

Growth and Transformation: Viewers appreciate contestants who undergo significant transformation during the show. Kellyrae’s Season 9 victory was tied to his adaptability and personal growth. Ilebaye returned as a young, naive girl but became a powerful force during the show.

The BBNaija House is more than just a contest; it mirrors Nigeria’s society, dreams, and struggles. Season after season, winners have proven that resilience, ambition, and authenticity are the true currencies of victory, shaping their journeys long after the show ends. From film to music, entrepreneurship to public life, their post-show success is built on the traits that endeared them to millions of fans.

The big question now is, as the curtain rises on the highly anticipated 10/10 season, who will step up with the right mix of charisma, strategy, and heart to claim the crown? Who will win the season 10 Big Brother Naija Show and the grand prize of N150m?