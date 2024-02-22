About seven indigent and brilliant students of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) have received the 2024 Indigent Students Scholarship Award by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Abuja chapter.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Union has been giving yearly scholarships to brilliant but indigent students to ensure that they are supported to finish their education and contribute to national and international development.

Presenting the scholarship letters and cheques to the students in Abuja on Thursday, the ASUU chairman of UniAbuja chapter, Dr. Sylvanus Ugoh, said the scholarship was one of the things ASUU was doing to help the indigent students.

“In the course of selecting these set of students, we have come to realise that there are so many of them in the campuses but we know we cannot take all of them at once and we have to do the little we can. We want to use it to encourage the people around and also prove to the people that ASUU is not all about strikes but also touching lives,” he said.

Ugoh also called on other well-meaning Nigerians to join hands so as to support the young ones, saying that a lot of them were suffering on the campuses.

The selection process, he said, was based on application and the students that felt they were indigent applied and the committee screened them one after another.

He added, “The national donated N200,000 per student and the national is taking care of two but the branch in its own way to support what the national is doing, also selected the other five and five of them a sum of N50,000 each, totalling N650,000.”

On their part, the beneficiaries collectively commended the UniAbuja chapter for awarding them the scholarship, pledging to make judicious use of the opportunity.