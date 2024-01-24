The United States on Tuesday night highlighted several areas of security cooperation with Nigeria, noting that it is willing to remain a strong partner.

The US also said Nigeria must invest in the “foundations of an inclusive democratic society” to address its security and economic concerns.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated these during a joint press briefing with Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, in Abuja.

LEADERSHIP reports seven key takeaways from the press briefing:

1. Strong US-Nigeria Security Partnership:

The US reaffirmed its commitment to being a strong security partner for Nigeria, offering support in its pursuit of a more secure and prosperous future.

“The United States is determined to be and remain a strong security partner for Nigeria,” Blinken said.

Mr Blinken noted that he had told Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu and Mr Tuggar earlier that his country will support Nigeria as it works to bring about a more secure, more peaceful and more prosperous future for its people

2. Investment in Inclusive Democracy:

According to Blinken, addressing Nigeria’s security and economic concerns hinges on investing in the “foundations of an inclusive democratic society,” ensuring equal opportunity for all.

He urged the government to focus on equal opportunity for all – regardless of ethnicity, religion, or any other group distinction – which will in turn help build social cohesion that also deters banditry, terrorists, and violent extremism.

3. Focus on Civilian Security and Human Rights: The US emphasised the importance of civilian security, human rights, and accountability in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

Blinken said he shared the US’s experience in combating terrorism around the world which highlights the importance of civilian security, human rights and accountability to achieving genuine and enduring security.

4. West Africa & Niger’s Situation:

Both countries discussed challenges to democracy and security in West Africa, with the US applauding Nigeria’s leadership role in restoring democracy in Niger.

“We very much appreciate Nigeria’s leadership in ECOWAS to try to restore constitutional order and democracy in Niger after it’s been disrupted,” Mr Blinken said.

He further described Niger as a critical partner in trying to fight insecurity in the region while highlighting the importance of returning to constitutional rule.

5. Condolences and Reassurance:

Blinken offered condolences for recent attacks in Nigeria and assured that the US remains focused on the Sahel’s insecurity due to its impact on partners and global security.

When asked why it appeared the US is not as invested in helping Nigeria fight insecurity as it is in Europe and the Middle East, he said that was not the case.

“We are intensely focused on challenges of insecurity in the Sahel because of the impact it is having on our friends and partners; because of the broader impact that insecurity can have on all of us including the US,” Mr Blinken responded.

6. Beyond Wagner Group:

Despite some Sahel nations turning to other partners like Wagner Group, the US remains committed to supporting effective approaches to insecurity in the region.

We are working to support Nigeria, working to support our Lake Chad region partners, to strengthen the capacity of their security forces in a whole variety of ways to deal with insecurity,” he said.

Mr Blinken also noted that equipment, technology and weapons are part of the security cooperation as well as information sharing, intelligence, technical support, and advice.

7. Comprehensive Security Approach:

Blinken emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach that prioritises citizen security, community engagement, and demonstrating that security forces are there first and foremost, to protect them and to support their needs.