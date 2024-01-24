The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared two persons, Olatunji Omolayo Olaseinde and Okumi Ikomi, wanted over their role in an alleged case of internet fraud, impersonation, and obtaining money under false pretense.

The EFCC, Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, in a statement on X on Tuesday, did not give details of the crimes committed by the duo, noting only that Ikomi, 45, is from Warri North local government area of Delta State and his last known address is at C6 Flat 713 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos State

The statement read, “The public is hereby notified that OLATUNJI OMOLAYO OLASEINDE (Gate and Carter Limited), is wanted by the EFCC in an alleged case of Obtaining Money by False Pretence.

“The 37-year-old hails from Ondo State and whose last known address is at Z33, Folashade Omode Street, Lekki County, Ikota, Lagos.

“Anybody with useful information as to their whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Benin, Kaduna, Ibadan, Sokoto, Gombe, Maiduguri, Makurdi, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, and Abuja offices or through these numbers 09-9044751-3, 08093322644, 08183322644, 07026350721-3, 070-6350724-5; its e-mail address: [email protected] or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.”