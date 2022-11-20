7 Terrorists Killed As NAF Bombs Turji’s Enclave In Zamfara

By Tarkaa David, Abuja

Precision airstrikes undertaken by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji on notorious terrorist leader, Mallam Ila, an ally of wanted terror kingpin, Bello Turji, have eliminated seven terrorists.

The airstrikes carried on November 18, 2022 targeted the enclave of notorious terrorist leader and gun runner, Mallam Ila, located about 9km East of Manawa village in Shinkafi local government area of Zamfara State.

Military sources said Mallam Ila became a high value target due to his closeness and association with terrorist leaders – Bello Turji and Dan Bokoyo.

One of the sources said after the airstrikes on the location, multiple explosions were observed with huge fireballs, “indicative of other high inflammable materials hidden in the location.”

He said, “about seven terrorists were also confirmed eliminated while Mallam Ila narrowly escaped but sustained critical injuries.”

He noted that Ila, Turji and Bokoyo’s foot soldiers have been responsible for attacks in Shinkafi general area of Zamfara State as well as parts of Kaduna, Niger, Kebbi and Sokoto States.

Meanwhile, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the airstrikes, adding that strikes on key terrorists and their hideouts continue until all areas are rid of enemies of the State.

According to him, “The NAF and other security agencies remain on track to seeing the ongoing counterterrorism effort to a conclusive end.”

He then called on Nigerians to continue to support the security agencies with information on activities of criminal elements, adding that solving the current security impasse requires the involvement of all.