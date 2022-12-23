Seven researchers from the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) have won a total of N1bilion grants following publications in first-class journals across the world.

The vice chancellor of the University, Professor Abdulrasheed Na’allah, disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday, during the University’s Authors and Researchers’ Recognition and Award Ceremony, organised by its Centre for Sponsored Projects (CSP).

LEADERSHIP Friday reports that five out of the seven winners were under the category of Gold, which means each researcher got a minimum of N10million, while one is for silver and another bronze.

Presenting medals to the academics, the vice chancellor said the 2022 grant was more than what the university’s researchers got last year.

He charged leaders of research to stand up and share their experience with other friends, while reiterating that Nigeria cannot develop without investing in research.

“If you are a kind of person who has got quite a lot, when somebody is developing, please offer to read through the proposal.

“Let every department try an idea of developing committee to do seminars on grants or invite people from other universities to come and give a seminar.

“If you need my help as a vice chancellor I will be ready to support. Let it be done at Faculty levels, let there be competition, that is the way it is.

“In 2022, University of Abuja made N1 billion grants. Last year it was N300 million and it has increased this year. I’m very proud of you and I’m ready for the world to know this and I also want to give them another promise that next year it is going to be more than this,” Na’Allah said.

Also, the director, Centre for Sponsored Projects (CSP), Prof. Obiageli Nodu, said the criteria for the awards include papers published in peer reviewed, indexed journals with impact factor in 2022.

Award categories, according to her were Publication-Bronze Badge, Publications-Silver Badge, Publications-Sliver Badge and Plaque and Above-Gold Badge and Plaque.