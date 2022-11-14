Yobe State police public relations officer, Dungus Abdulkarim, has confirmed that a seven-year-old boy was injured after a suspected explosive device was detonated in Damaturu, the state capital.

Dungus told LEADERSHIP yesterday that no life was lost in the explosion.

He said the injured boy had been rushed to a hospital in Damaturu, adding that the Police Anti-Bomb Squad had been deployed to the scene of the incident.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 9 am at Nayi-Nawa Forest near the state capital.

He stated that details of the explosion were still sketchy, promising to provide more information about the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADERSHIP gathered that those within the area scampered for safety amid sounds of explosion.

“We were woken by explosions around 9:20am today. The explosives landed in several areas around Nayi Bawa, ward within the metropolis,” one of the sources.”