Seventy-two newly promoted Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) officials in Anambra State have been decorated with their new ranks.

The commission’s sector commander, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, who decorated 45 of the officers with their new ranks in Awka yesterday, said 27 of them had already been decorated.

He said the exercise was the first time such large number of officers were promoted in the state command.

While six officers were promoted to deputy corps commanders and one officer promoted to assistant corps commander, 11 other officers were promoted to chief route commanders, 22 superintendent route commanders, 18 promoted to route commanders and 14 promoted to deputy route commanders.

After the decoration ceremony, Irelewuyi charged the newly promoted officers to take the elevation as a call to greater responsibility and test of leadership and managerial capacity to actualise FRSC’s 2023 strategic goals.

He said, “Promotion is a mark of progress and reward for hard work and diligence which calls for celebration.

“Only 45 will be decorated today as the remaining have been decorated in various component commands. I congratulate you all as you assume higher responsibilities.”

The commissioner of police in Anambra State, Mr. Echeng Echeng, represented by deputy commissioner of police, Peter Ozigi and the director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Enoch Pawa, urged the newly promoted officers to reciprocate the gesture with hard work, and to be prayerful, and security conscious.

On behalf of his colleagues, one of the promoted officers, Mr. Joseph Makamre, thanked the management of the corps for finding them worthy of the promotion, adding that it would spur them to put in their best toward the actualisation of the corps’ mandate.

Makamre, who was promoted to the rank of a chief route commander, promised to live up to expectation in his new office.