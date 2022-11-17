A total of 73 graduates of Nile University Abuja will be awarded first class degrees as the institution holds its 10th convocation ceremony today.

The vice-chancellor, Prof Dilli Dogo, disclosed this during a pre-convocation press briefing in Abuja. In what will be a well-attended event, Nile University will also award Second Class Upper Division to 161 students and Second Class Lower Division to 182 while five will graduate with third class degrees.

The vice chancellor noted that the institution has grown its name, population and indeed academic programmes that are currently impacting positively on the society.

“Today, Nile University has grown to a level that is capable of deploying learning resilience and programmes to almost every aspect of life. Nile University is no longer a younger school but a matured University.

“Nile University shall be convocating a large group of youths that have been found worthy in character and learning and by God’s grace, the graduation ceremony shall take place on Thursday.”

“Another important thing is to create a graduate internship. Even as a university we deliberately employ young graduates who are trained as a graduate entrance.

“We have also received a lot of requests from industry and the public sector asking for our students to enroll in their graduate internship programmes and because of advocacy, a lot of companies including international companies are prepared to support our students as well as our graduates,” he said.

He further commended Honori University for working round the clock to reposition Nile University as the best private university in the country, while thanking the management, staff, academic and non-academic staff working around the clock to ensure that these undergraduates started their lofty journey.

“Today, I’m proud to say that Nile University today has over 6000 students facing different programmes at this institution as of now, Nile University has 38 undergraduate programmes and 51 postgraduate programmes. This is not a small feat by every definition, this decision is responding to the needs of this country.”