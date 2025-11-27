The joint Southern Governors’ Forum and the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council reaffirmed their commitment to national unity, enhanced regional cooperation, and the strengthening of an inclusive and secure federation on Wednesday.

In a communiqué issued after their joint meeting at the Iperu residence of Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, they pledged to intensify efforts to protect lives and property across the Southern states.

The meeting, which brought together governors from the South-West, South-East, and South-South, alongside prominent traditional rulers, focused on security, governance, development cooperation, and institutional partnerships.

Thirteen governors, including Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Alex Otti of Abia, Biodun Oyebamiji of Ekiti, Francis Nwifiru of Ebonyi, Peter Mbah of Enugu, Charles Soludo of Anambra State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, attended the meeting. The deputy governors of Osun, Kola Adewusi; Bayo Lawal of Oyo; Peter Odey of Cross River State; and Dennis Idahosa of Edo State represented their governors.

Prominent traditional rulers attending the meeting included the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, who is the Permanent Chairman of the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council, the Obi of Obinugwu, Eze C. I. Ilomuanya, and the Dein of Agbor, Benjamin Ikenchukwu Keagborekuzi, who are the Co-Chairman and Secretary of the traditional rulers’ council, respectively.

The meeting underscored the crucial role of traditional institutions in national stability, particularly in intelligence gathering and grassroots security.

The forum urged states to formally integrate traditional rulers into their security councils, citing their proximity to local communities and their capacity to provide early-warning intelligence.

Security chiefs from the Nigerian Army, Police, DSS, and NSCDC also attended the meeting, briefing the forum on security challenges, including manpower shortages, equipment needs, and improved intelligence coordination.

To strengthen regional response, the forum approved the creation of a Zonal Security Fund, to be financed by member states for joint operations and capacity building.

It also endorsed a monthly zonal security coordination meeting for state security advisers and adopted a unified intelligence-sharing framework using modern communication and surveillance technologies. States are to jointly invest in equipment that ensures seamless inter-state communication.

Reiterating its long-standing demand for State Police, the forum noted that community-based and regional outfits have proven the need for decentralised policing.

It pledged increased support for local security groups, hunter associations, and community surveillance units through improved logistics and equipment.

In addition, member states were encouraged to work with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to develop a unified resident identification system and to collaborate with traditional rulers on regulating land allocation to prevent practices that could heighten security risks.

The forum also resolved to clamp down on illegal mining, citing its ecological dangers through joint efforts with environmental agencies and traditional councils.

States were further urged to strengthen traditional councils through operational and financial support to enhance their roles in governance and peacebuilding.

The meeting passed a vote of confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, praising his leadership and commitment to national stability. It recalled the 2021 Asaba Accord, in which Southern leaders advocated for a President of Southern extraction, and reiterated support for President Tinubu.

The forum condemned attempts to sow division within the region, stressing that Southern Nigeria remains united and committed to peaceful coexistence across religious and cultural lines. It pledged to continue speaking with one voice while collaborating with the Federal Government to promote peace and development.

The leaders extended condolences to the President over the recent killing of military personnel in Borno State and the spate of mass abductions in Kebbi, Kwara, and Niger States. They acknowledged the successful rescue efforts that followed, describing them as reassuring indicators of the administration’s security priorities.

The forum also lauded President Tinubu’s “bold and visionary” economic reforms, noting improvements in foreign exchange stability, a sustained seven-month decline in inflation, and easing food prices. It applauded ongoing infrastructure projects, including the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road and the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway, as well as efforts to upgrade Police and NSCDC training facilities.

The meeting further welcomed the launch of the Renewed Hope Ward Initiative, which is expected to positively impact more than five million residents across Southern Nigeria.