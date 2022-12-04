The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Oru West local government area of Imo State whas been burnt down, increasing the number of attacks on the Commission’s facilities to seven located in five states of the Federation in the last four months.

The arsonist attack, according to a statement signed by the National Commissioner and chairman,

Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, made available to journalists on Sunday in Abuja.

The statement said the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Prof Sylvia Uchenna Agu, reported that the office was attacked at about 4.00am on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

It said the attack affected the Conference Room where office furniture and fittings were destroyed, however, other critical facilities were not affected.

The statement reads in part: “It would be recalled that on Thursday 1st December 2022, our office in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State was also attacked.

“Overall, this is the 7th attack on our facilities in five States of the Federation in the last four months.

“Once again, the Commission expresses its concern on the consequences of what appears to be a systematic attack on its facilities across the country on the conduct of elections in particular and electoral activities in general.”

The statement added that the attention of the security agencies has been drawn to the latest incident for investigation and prosecution.