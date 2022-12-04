Mr Mulki Markus Masoyi, a popular politician based in Bogoro local government area of Bauchi State, has regained his freedom after spending 14 days in the den of kidnappers.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Mr Masoyi returned home at midnight on Sunday to the delight of his family, friends and associates.

ADVERTISEMENT

As soon as he returned home, he posted his picture praising God for setting him free, adding that this release could not have been possible without divine intervention facilitated by fervent prayers from his community members.

“I want to use this medium to express my happiness to God and to each and everyone of you for your consistent prayers and support, words cannot express how grateful I am.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is only God that will bless you in return. Thank you! Thank you!! God bless you all in Jesus name,” he said.

National President of Boi Progressive Association, Rev. Philemon Kicheme, said the abducted politician returned home unhurt without divulging further details as to whether or not the N100,000,000 ransom that the abductors demanded for his release was paid or not.

“We thank the security agencies, the media and all those who played a vital role that led to our brother’s release.

“This is going to be the last and we have taken steps to avoid further occurrence,” Kicheme assured.