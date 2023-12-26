Eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a traditional ruler in Enugu State, according to Commissioner of Police Kanayo Uzuegbu.

Mr. Patrick Ezugwu, the traditional ruler of Akutara in Adani Autonomous Community, Uzo Uwani Local Government Area, was fatally struck down by armed hoodlums at around 9 pm on Sunday.

Visiting the community on Monday, Commissioner Uzuegbu assured locals that those responsible would face the full force of the law. He described his visit as crucial to assess the situation and continue the ongoing investigation.

“The Governor of Enugu State has instructed me to relocate to this local government and ensure that everyone responsible for this heinous act is apprehended,” Uzuegbu declared, emphasizing the state’s unwavering commitment to combating crime.

Following the news, Uzuegbu swiftly dispatched investigative teams, including personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department and the Area Command, to the scene to apprehend those involved.

“There should be severe consequences for such barbarity,” he stated firmly. “I can confirm that eight primary suspects have been apprehended so far, and we will relentlessly pursue the remaining criminal masterminds behind this tragedy. We must get to the bottom of this by exposing all those who contributed to this senseless killing.”

Uzuegbu also conveyed Governor Chukwuma Ugwuanyi’s deep concern regarding the incident and vowed that justice would be served.

“These criminals will never go unpunished,” he assured the grieving community.

Local government chairman Chukwudi Nnadozie echoed the Commissioner’s sentiment, offering condolences to the deceased’s family and reiterating the commitment to justice.

“The Governor personally reached out to me about utilizing local intelligence to uncover those responsible,” Nnadozie revealed. “He has made it clear that everyone culpable will face the consequences of their actions.”

He commended the security agencies for their prompt response and expressed appreciation for their ongoing efforts.

Speaking on behalf of the community, President-General Chief S.N. Utazi expressed gratitude for the swift reaction of both the state government and security agencies. He expressed shock and dismay at the event, highlighting the community’s previous peacefulness and lack of anticipation for such a heinous crime.

Utazi urged the police to maintain their pursuit of the remaining suspects and ensure their appropriate punishment.

Dr. Obinna Ayogu, the community’s Prime Minister, described the murder of the royal father, known for his peaceful nature, as deeply unsettling. He commended the state government and security agencies for their prompt response and positive steps taken so far to apprehend all the perpetrators.

The investigation into the Enugu traditional ruler’s murder remains ongoing, with eight suspects under arrest and further efforts directed towards identifying and apprehending the remaining individuals involved. Governor Ugwuanyi’s commitment to justice and the cooperation of the local community offer hope for a swift resolution and appropriate legal consequences for those responsible.

