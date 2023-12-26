The Zamfara Government has allocated N1.95 billion in the 2024 budget for the reconstruction of 18 palaces belonging to traditional rulers in the state.

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Ahmad Yandi, announced this on Monday in Gusau.

Appearing before the special sitting of the House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Yandi explained that the project aimed to enhance the status of traditional rulers.

It will be recalled that Governor Dauda Lawal presented the state’s N423.5 billion budget to the assembly for approval on Thursday.

Yandi, defending his ministry’s budget before the committee, emphasized that the palace reconstruction aligns with the government’s policy to upgrade the traditional institution in the state.

“Other projects included in the budget are the expansion of the ministry’s complex and the local government service commission office, among others,” he added.

On a separate note, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Works and Infrastructure, Alhaji Shehu Baraya, disclosed that over N140 billion had been earmarked for roads and other infrastructure projects in the state.

“These projects include the ongoing reconstruction of major roads in Gusau metropolis under the state government’s urban renewal policy,” Baraya elaborated.

“Construction of drainages and other infrastructure projects across the 14 LGAs of the state are also included.”

He explained that the earmarked funds for these projects, to be implemented by the Ministry, represent 34% of the total 2024 state appropriation.

Baraya further noted that the urban renewal project aimed to provide the necessary infrastructure to attract more investors to the state.

Speaking to newsmen after defending his ministry’s budget, the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Alhaji Kabiru Moyi, revealed their proposal to construct an economic city on the outskirts of Gusau, the state capital.

Moyi stated that over N10 billion had been earmarked in the budget to fund the economic city project.

NAN