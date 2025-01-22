Barely eight days after being granted state pardon by Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, a middle-aged man, Sunday Omisakin, has been rearrested and remanded in the Ilesa Correctional Centre for alleged burglary and theft.

Omisakin, who was number eight on the list of pardoned convicts released on December 24, 2024, reportedly returned to crime on January 3, 2025. He was accused of breaking into a house in the Iludun area of Osogbo, the Osun State capital and stealing a plasma television set worth N600,000.

A charge sheet obtained by our reporter on Tuesday detailed the allegations against him. “That you, Adebayo Omisakin Sunday ‘m’ on the 3rd day of January 2025 at about 12:00 pm at the Al-medinat Area, Iludun in the Osogbo Magisterial District did break and enter the house of one Shittu Damilare ‘m’ and steal one Plasma TV valued at the sum of Six Hundred Thousand Naira (N600,000:00k) only,” Count 1 read.

Count 2 further stated, “That you, Adebayo Omisakin Sunday ‘m’ and on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District did steal one Plasma TV valued at the sum of Six Hundred Thousand Naira (#600,000:00k) only, property of one Shittu Damilare ‘m’.”

The offences, according to the charge sheet, violate Sections 411 (1) (2), 383, and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

Omisakin was first arraigned before a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo on January 7, where he applied for bail. However, the presiding Magistrate, A. Adeyeba, adjourned the case to January 10 for a ruling on the bail application.

Delivering his ruling, the Chief Magistrate ordered that Omisakin be remanded at the Ilesa Correctional Centre, pending further proceedings.