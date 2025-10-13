Kano Pillars, Kwara FC, Kaduna State, Imo State, Abba Gida Gida FC, Niger State, Plateau State, and Phoenix FC are set to compete for top honours at the National Amputee Football Championship from 13 to 17 October 2025, at the FIFA Goal Project, MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

This tournament also serves as a talent selection platform for the 2026 Amputee World Cup in Liberia and Costa Rica, scheduled from 31 July to 9 August 2026. Teams will vie for national supremacy in what is anticipated to be Nigeria’s most competitive amputee football event yet.

Chief Paul Maduakor, President of the Nigeria Amputee Federation, commended the teams for their dedication, noting that their participation signifies the sport’s steady growth. “I’m proud of the teams for their sacrifices and passion.

This championship provides a vital platform for players to compete, improve, and showcase their talent,” he remarked.

Secretary-General Nonye Nwose highlighted the importance of hosting the championship in Abuja, viewing it as a significant step towards increasing awareness and support for amputee football nationwide. “This event gives players the opportunity to refine their skills while bringing the sport into the national spotlight,” she stated.

Technical Director Victor Nwenwe added that the competition offers a key opportunity to assess players for the national team and evaluate their development.