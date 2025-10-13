Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has defended Florian Wirtz, stating that the 22-year-old midfielder’s slow start at Liverpool is a natural part of adapting to the Premier League.

Liverpool broke their transfer record in June by signing Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for a guaranteed £100 million, with potential bonuses of up to £16 million. However, he has yet to contribute a goal or an assist in seven league matches.

“Even without a goal, he creates the most chances in the Premier League,” Nagelsmann told Sport 1 after Germany’s 4-0 victory over Luxembourg in a World Cup qualifier. “It’s not his fault if his teammates fail to convert.”

Wirtz, who joined Leverkusen from Cologne in 2020, quickly became one of the Bundesliga’s standout talents, netting 57 goals and providing 65 assists in 197 appearances.

His arrival at Anfield has coincided with Liverpool’s struggles this season, including three consecutive defeats.

“Wirtz needs time to adjust to the league. I saw him playing with total freedom and he knows his capabilities,” Nagelsmann added.