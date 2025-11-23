More than 8,000 civil servants in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) will sit for promotion examinations this week.

The promotion examinations were scheduled to hold for five days, starting from Tuesday, November 25 to Saturday, November 29, 2025, at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Study Centre along Kubwa Road, Abuja.

Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Emeka Ezeh, said on Sunday that the over 8,000 civil servants cut across 165 cadres.

He said the FCT Minister, as part of staff motivation, approved the request of the FCT Civil Service Commission to quickly conclude the 2024 promotion exercise of FCT/FCDA workers across all cadres.

He further stated that the promotion exam will be conducted using the Computer-Based Test (CBT), adding that this will deepen the newly introduced digital platform for promotion examinations, which was approved by the FCT Minister.

“Recall that the FCT under the leadership of Barr. Nyesom Wike blazed the trail as the first Commission in Nigeria to conduct its promotion by CBT.

“The Minister had in August 2025 approved the promotion of 49 directors, who were successful in the CBT examination conducted by the Commission,” Nzeh said.