The Deputy Speaker, Borno State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdullahi Askira, has confirmed the abduction of 13 female farmers by suspected members of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

The incident, which took place on Saturday, occurred when the victims went to Mussa District to jointly harvest their farm produce.

Both Huyim and Mussa are located in Askira-Uba local government area of Borno South, but due to inaccessiblity of Huyim, the victims relocated to a relatively peaceful community of Mussa to earn means of livelihoods through joint farming.

Hon. Askira, who represents Askira-Uba local government area in the Assembly, said: “One of the victims managed and escaped. She has since reunited with her family on Sunday morning, while the other 12 victims mostly between the ages of 15 to 20 years are still in the custody of the abductors whose whereabout remained unknown.”

Both the Borno State House of Assembly lawmaker and Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South) while reacting to the sad development on Sunday, called upon the security agencies to intensify efforts and safely rescue the victims unhurt.

They equally called on the people to continue to pray for safe rescue of all victims in Boko Haram/ISWAP/bandits’ custody and for lasting peace, even as they solicited for maximum support from all and sundry with timely information to security agencies and relevant authorities on any suspected movement of terrorists in their respective communities.