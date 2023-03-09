Gotom Asks INEC To Declare Him Plateau Central Election Winner

BY ACHOR ABIMAJE, Jos

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Plateau Central senatorial zone Mr Golkuna Gotom has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare him the winner of the election, warning that any plan to manipulate figures will be resisted.

Hon. Gotom stated this while speaking with journalists in Jos. He wondered why the results of the elections have not been announced almost two weeks after the exercise and expressed worry over plans to doctored and manipulate the results.

Gotom alleged that figures were mutilated and cancelled to favor a certain political party. He added that he was recorded to have scored zero in some polling units while in some unite results were cancelled and mutilated.

According to him, results from Kanam local government areas are always held back waiting for other Local Government Areas to announce their own, so that they know by which margin of votes to be used to rig the results but argued that BVAS has been able to address this issue.

The PDP candidate, who presented a result sheet that was mutilated as well as one that had a result which he said he got from the INEC server, stressed that from all calculations he won the elections with more than 26,000 votes.

Gotom raised three basic issues as his prayers which include, computation errors, mutilation of results and over voting in some areas, noting that he would not accept any supplementary elections or rerun as he has won the elections.