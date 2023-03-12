The organised labour in maritime industry, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, (PENGASSAN) have congratulated the nation’s president elect , Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, calling for more women participation in politics and in labour unionism.

MWUN President General, Comrade Adewale Adeyunju, while congratulating the president-elect, charged him to prioritise job creation and restoration of security in the whole country.

“Given the state of Nigeria today, the National leader of the All Progressive Congress Party (APC) will no doubt but put in every machinery in place for a progressive Nigeria and for Nigerians devoid of political, religion or ethnic divide because he has always believed in the One – Nigeria project that will accommodate all and sundry, which has always been one of his mantras if he becomes the President of Nigeria. He should focus more on job-creation and tackling insecurity.

“MWUN will continue to support women inclusiveness in all areas of their professionalism as they have approved of themselves in the recent past in various areas of their designations amongst the men folks that women have the capacity and ability to build the societies positively with so much zeal for developing their individual nation’s universally.”

In a related development, President of PENGASSAN, Comrade Festus Osifo also called for more women participation in politics and labour union activities.

Osifo while speaking on DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality” noted that “This year’s theme “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality” with a campaign theme #embraceequity, highlights the need to harness the power of innovation and technology to advance gender equality and women’s empowerment. As a union, we recognize this potential and we are committed to leveraging technology to support women’s advancement in the oil and gas industry.’’