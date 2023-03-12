Mouka has joined other reputable organisations around the globe to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), calling for a gender-equal world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination— a world where difference is valued and celebrated.

This was the standpoint of the company’s head of Human Resources, Mrs Ifeoma Okoruen, who stated that women in Mouka and the world must contribute to societal growth despite the disparity in roles.

According to her, the world needs to celebrate great achievements by women while giving more women the opportunity to make their mark within their sphere of influence. She made her stance known during Mouka’s IWD celebration, which was held across all three plants in Lagos, Kaduna and Benin on March 8, 2023.

Marked annually on March 8, IWD was adopted by the United Nations in 1975 as a focal point in the women’s rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, violence, and abuse against women.