Oyo State police command has arrested nine people in connection with the killing of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, Hakeem Mudashiru, in Oyo town.

The command’s spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso, who confirmed the incident, said the deceased was attacked by hoodlums during a heated argument.

Mudashiru was reportedly macheted to death by the hoodlums at his family compound in Oyo East local government area of Oyo State on Wednesday.

“There was an unfortunate case of random violence that led to the death of one Hakeem Mudashiru ‘M’ 40 years reported by the father of the deceased, one Jimoh Agala at Durbar Divisional Police Headquarters, Oyo State on Wednesday, December 12, 2022 at about 13:35hrs (01:35pm local time).

“Preliminary investigation has it that the deceased was attacked by hoodlums who he had hitherto engaged in an heated argument.

“At the moment, nine suspects, including a female have been arrested in connection with the case, which is currently being handled by the State Criminal Investigation Department,’’ Osifeso said.

The PDP publicity secretary, Akeem Olatunji, described the attack as unfortunate, saying “It is very unfortunate that despite the peace accord APC jointly entered into alongside other political parties in the state ahead of the 2023 general elections, the opposition party has continued in its sustained and coordinated attacks against our members in its usual manner.

But, APC in its reaction, faulted the PDP”s claim, saying that the party should be investigated over such accusations.

The publicity secretary of the APC, Olawale Sadare, condemned what he described as the ruling party’s penchant for playing politics with issues relating to security of life and property in the state.