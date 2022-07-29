9mobile has renewed its partnership with Gravitas Investments Limited, a real estate company that is focused on urban planning and infrastructure development, to provide exclusive telecommunications services in Gracefield land.

Chief financial officer, 9mobile, Phillips Oki, who disclosed this on Thursday when he led the company’s management team on a visit to Gracefield Island, a smart city under development by Gravitas Investments Limited, in the Lekki axis of Lagos, said 9mobile will be deploying exclusive telecommunications services in the estate.

Oki, who was represented by the CEO of 9mobile, Juergen Peschel, said 9mobile and Gravitas had previously signed an agreement to provide exclusive telecommunications services, including a fibre backbone infrastructure and internet across fixed voice and data services, as well as Triple play and Dual play on the Island.

Other services include the Internet of Things (IoT) for security, surveillance, fleet tracking, smart home solutions, smart metering and intelligent utility, Oki added.

During the visit to assess infrastructure deployment on the Island and unveil a solar-powered 9mobile kiosk, the chief financial officer expressed delight with the partnership between both companies. He also affirmed that 9mobile was ready to take the relationship to the next level.

“We are here to take this relationship to the next level and also thank Gravitas for your cooperation. We are grateful for making us the Number One Telco on this project. All other estates will learn from this world-class model on Gracefield Island,” he said

To further underscore 9mobile’s commitment to the partnership, Oki said the company would open a mini-office operating 24 hours on the Island. He explained that the cooperation would move from a project to a programme.

The managing director/CEO of Gravitas, Olufemi Babalola, said, he is glad that 9mobile understood its vision and has remained a committed partner from inception.

Babalola, who also highlighted the uniqueness of Gracefield, said its choice of 9mobile to provide telecoms service was well considered and strategic.