A Mathematician, Ex-CSO To Tinubu – All You Need To Know About New IGP Egbetokun

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday night, appointed Deputy Inspector-general of Police, DIG Kayode Egbetokun, as the acting Inspector-general of Police pending the confirmation of the Senate.

Until his latest appointment, Egbetokun was docorated as the Deputy Inspector-general of Police and supervising DIG for the South-West geo-political zone, to man the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Force Headquarters, Abuja since April 6, 2023.

The new Police boss was born on September 4, 1964 in Erinja, Yewa South local government area of Ogun State and he enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

He had his initial cadet training in the Nigeria Police Academy, and has attended many other courses within and outside the Police Force.

He has worked in several Police Commands and formations across the country and held command positions at various times.