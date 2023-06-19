BREAKING: Tinubu Sacks Service Chiefs, IGP, Customs CG, Appoints New Ones

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday night, approved the immediate retirement of all Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, Comptroller-General of Customs from Service as well as their replacements with immediate effect.

The service chiefs are Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor; the Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya; the Chief of Naval Staff, Awwal Gambo; the Chief of Air Staff, Isiaka Amao, and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali.

According to a statement from the office of the secretary to the government of the federation (OSGF), also announced redesignation of

Mallam Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser (NSA).

Recall that Ribadu was last week appointed as Special Adviser to the President on Security Matters.

The statement stated that Maj. Gen. C.G Musa is new Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. T. A Lagbaja is Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admirral E. A Ogalla is Chief of Naval Staff; AVM H.B. Abubakar is Chief of Air Staff, while DIG Kayode Egbetokun is the acting Inspector-General of Police.

Also, Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye is the new Chief of Defense Intelligence.