Upon assumption of office on May 2023, Governor Nasir Idris without mincing words, promised to deliver quality and transformative leadership to the people in line with his campaign promise which was anchored on infrastructural development.

He had assured both investors and the people that his administration will open up the state for investments through deliberate policy framework and development projects to impact lives.

And true to his assurance, modest efforts are being made to boost infrastructure across the state with a view to attracting more investors into the state and ultimately enhance it’s internally generated revenue drive while boosting employment opportunities.

Speaking on the current infrastructure drive, Special Adviser on Intergovernmental and Infrastructure, Alh. Abubakar Malam Shettiman Gwandu said the infrastructural development taking place in the State was in fulfillment of Governor Nasir Idris campaign promises.

He said “ you are all living witnesses to the massive infrastructral development going on in the State Capital and Yauri under the first phase of such strides facilitated by His Excellency the Executive Governor Dr Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu in fulfillment of his campaign promises to the people of Kebbi State”.

He described the feat as unprecedented in the history of Kebbi State, adding that it was deliberately designed to open the state for greater investment opportunities from within and outside the Country’.

He urged the people including Investors from within and outside the State to tap from the ongoing Infrastructural development to establish mutually beneficial investments in the State.

Alh Abubakar stated further that the ongoing roads network construction, State Secretariat project, Installation of Solar powered street lights, provision of Solar powered pumping Machines, free distribution of fertilizer and other farming implements form part of strategic plan for sustainable economic growth and development to enable Kebbi State remain a preferred destination for Investors in Agricultural, Solid Minerals, Livestock and Tourism industries among others.

He said “at the pace of which the ongoing projects are executed ; no part of the state will be left out within the shortest possible time as the commitment of the Dr Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu to the people of Kebbi State knows no bounds,”.

He continued “Within a few months of the Kauran Gwandu led Administration ; the State witnessed accelerated development anchored on accountability and transparency resulting into having the desired quality service delivery by Contactors and other service providers in the State”.

He hailed the Governor for his courage to revoke abandoned projects and re-awarding them to serious contractors.

Abubakar particularly lauded the magnanimity of the Governor for pursuing the revocation of abandoned Koko – Zuru Road due to non-challant and selfish attitudes of the Contractor.

The revoked project according to Abubakar is to be re-awarded to serious contractor that will undertake the execution of the project in line with its specifications.

It would be recalled that during his campaigns, Governor Idris promised to deliver quality projects and noted that quality and timely execution must not be compromised on the alter of friendship or party affiliation.

Has he kept to that promise? A cross section of party stalwarts answered on the affirmative.

And like the SA on infrastructure noted, the commencement of work on the Malando – Ngaski – Warra Road project indicated the governor’s disposition to ameliorate the plight of commuters.

“This is highly commendable and goes to show his humane and humble disposition to the plight of commuters and the entire people of Kebbi State”.

In the same vein, the state has commenced the upgrade of Birnin Kebbi Central Motor Park which is expected to add value to the transport sector in the State.

The SA said the park is designed and equipped with Ultramodern facilities such as shops and public conveniences and mini accommodations among others.

To boost the quality of service delivery and rapid response to fire outbreaks in the state, the Fire Service department recently took delivery of its refurbished Fire Fighting Vehicles in fulfillment of the Governor’s promise.

He said Governor Nasir Idris’ passion for service to humanity is evident in so many spheres of endeavours especially his initiative to provide free petroleum products in collaboration with Petroleum Marketers to farmers engaged in rice production, procurement of farm implements and that modalities are being worked out for a hitch free distribution exercise as soon as possible.

A closer look at his first budget tagged “ Budget of Infrastructure and People’s Empowerment” shows that Governor Idris means business and is all out to provide the needed leadership impetus to develop and make Kebbi State a preferred destination for Investors from within and outside the Country.

Healthcare and Educational Sectors have also not been left out as demonstrated with the rehabilitation of schools, hospitals and provision of required facilities, furniture and equipment to make schools conducive for learning .

The hospitals also received a face-lift to become accommodative, affordable and accessible for patients in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

The need to address issues of casualisation of workers took a front burner under the leadership of Governor Nasir Idris.

According to the SA, the era of casual staff in hospitals and schools in the State is over.

“ More people are now returning to teaching due to the attractive package provided by the Kauran Gwandu led Administration” he said.

Another critical area captured by the current administration is the student bursary, the government in it’s drive to support Students at tertiary levels has introduced scholarship arrangement to cater for the welfare teeming numbers of students within and outside the Country.

According to the Chief Press Secretary, the Governor’s trips both local and foreign trips are borne out of the need to woo potentials investments to the state, “happily they have started yielding positive results especially from the Qatar Foundation, African Development Bank and numerous others who have expressed readiness to collaborate with the State Government in supporting social and economic Infrastructure, Healthcare and Rural Development sectors among others”.

It is interesting to note that opportunities abound and the door has been open for Investors to come to Kebbi State, members of the public are hereby urged to key into the present government’s policies and programmes in order to make Kebbi State an enviable economic hub for enhanced internally generated revenue IGR and Investment destination of Nigeria and West African sub region.