Up to this point, at least 25 individuals have indicated their interest in participating in the April 2024 governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State.

On Friday, February 23rd, during an interview with TVC News, Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa announced his candidacy for the upcoming governorship election scheduled for November 2024.

Aiyedatiwa assumed the governorship of the state in December 2023 following the passing of the former governor-Rotimi Akeredolu(SAN), who had died after a prolonged illness in Germany. The former governor was laid to rest in Owo, his hometown, last week.

Other people aspiring for the APC governorship ticket include former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Oladunni Odu; former member of the House of Representatives, Mayowa Akinfolarin; former member who represented the state on the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Olugbenga Oedema; retired Director of Finance at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Gen. Olumide Ohunyeye; and business mogul and incumbent Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Jimoh Ibrahim.

The Ondo State governorship race is drawing attention not only within Ondo State but throughout Nigeria due to its complexities and large number aspirants, especially within the APC. The party and the presidency sure wants to retain control of the state, considering the implications for the 2027 political landscape.

Political pundits and commentators are of the view that selecting a candidate for the APC for the Ondo State gubernatorial election requires careful consideration by the APC and the Presidency to ensure that the APC flag-bearer possesses uniqueness, integrity, leadership, empathy, adaptability, and a clear vision for the long-term wellbeing of the people of Ondo. It’s crucial to present a candidate who can resonate with all segments of the state’s population and effectively address their needs and concerns while also inspiring unity and progress and boosting the chances of the APC in both the governorship and the presidential elections.

It is not new that incumbent governors and political parties often tilt towards their incumbents. However, for Aiyedatiwa, the governor is facing significant challenges , including opposition from within the political establishment.

In such a situation, the APC would need to carefully consider these factors when selecting their candidate for the gubernatorial ticket.

Some sources say there are concerns about Aiyedatiwa’s political baggage. Therefore, they may opt for someone with a broader appeal, stronger support across the three senatorial districts and all the political groups for marketability and electability. Ultimately, the goal would be to choose a candidate who can effectively represent the party’s interests, the presidency 2027 interests, and resonate with the electorate in Ondo State.

What is the solution for the APC? Ultimately, the APC would need to carefully assess all potential aspirants and choose the one who best fits the current requirements and has the greatest chance of success in the upcoming election. Pundits, public affairs commentators, and political analysts say the APC should go for someone who will easily fit into the current moment’s requirements but has what it takes—experience and acceptability. They suggest that he or she should be someone familiar in the minds of the electorate in terms of acceptability and electability. Among the names being mentioned are those of some new entrants. Reports confirmed the entry of professionals ; lawyers, medical doctors including a retired general.

Ondo state has politicians who are considered assets and well experienced and committed individuals who should use their today for Ondo’s tomorrow and steer the state well, rewriting its history away from the old politician’s method of ‘I’ instead of ‘We’.

– Mohdee, a public affairs analyst writes from Abuja@ [email protected]