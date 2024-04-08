The Edo State governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Dr. Udoh Oberaifo, on Monday condemned the impeachment of the former deputy governor of the state, Comrade Philip Shaibu by the Edo House of Assembly.

In a statement in Benin on Monday, Oberaifo said regardless of the charges levelled against Shaibu, due process was not followed in his impeachment.

The AAC candidate, who noted that Shaibu was not given fair hearing, described the impeachment as blatant disregard for the principles of justice.

“Of particular concern is the fact that the impeachment proceeded despite a pending case filed by the Deputy Governor at the Federal High court.

“This legal action should have warranted a status quo, yet the impeachment was carried out regardless, casting doubts on the motives behind the hurried proceedings,” he said.

He also raised the alarm over the connection between the Labour Party (LP) and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Oberaifo alleged the new Deputy Governor was a card-carrying member of LP while adding that he was yet to resign membership of the party as at the time he was sworn in.

“This action, is in clear violation of the Electoral Act 2022 and it underscores the connivance between the LP and PDP to consolidate power,” he added.

He further condemned what he termed the display of political maneuvering, and warned against the entrenched godfatherism that has permeated Edo politics.

The AAC flag bearer urged the people of Edo State to reject the PDP and LP at the polls in September 2024, and embrace the AAC as a viable alternative.

Oberaifo called on all Edolites to rally behind the his candidature, embrace his party’s programmes, visions, and manifestos, and urged them to cast their votes for him as the next governor of the state in September.