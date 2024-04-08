Impeached Edo State deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has reacted to his impeachment by the State House of Assembly on Monday, saying the action of the lawmakers was a threat to the nation’s democracy and he believed it was a “flagrant abuse of power”.

Shaibu spoke in a video message posted on his social media pages shortly after he was impeached from his position.

He started by thanking the good people of Edo State for standing by him in “this struggling circumstances,” adding that, “It is with heavy heart, yet a resolute spirit that I come before you to address the recent events that has unfolded within our dear state.

“I denounce in strongest term the illegal impeachment by the Edo State House of Assembly over trumped up charges, this is not just an attack on me as an individual, but on the very democratic principle that we hold dear, it is a dangerous descent into dictatorship and a threat to the foundation of our democracy.”

Shaibu further went on to say, “let it be clear that this impeachment was hatched because of my ambition to contest the Edo State 2024 governorship election under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). An ambition that is a legal right to all citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He continued: “It’s a sad reality that our political landscape, ambition is met with resistance and those in power seek to silence the opposition through any illegitimate means. I have dedicated my life to serving the good people of Edo State with integrity and honesty. I have worked tirelessly to improve the life of our citizens. I’ve uphold the values of democracy and justice and yet in return I am faced with baseless accusations and a blatant disregard for due process and the rule of law.

“The allegations brought against me are nothing more than a blue screen to conceal the true motive behind this impeachment. It’s a blatant abuse of power and a betrayal of the trust that the people of Edo have placed in their elected officials.

“We refuse to stay inactive, while our democratic institutions are manipulated and exploited for personal gain, we will fight this injustice with every iota of strength in our vein for the sake of the people of Edo State and the future of democracy.

“I call upon all wellzmeaning citizens of Edo and indeed all Nigerians who believe in the principle of democracy and justice to stand with us in this moment of crisis. We can not allow tyranny and oppression to take roots in our society, we must resist the forces that seek to undermine our freedom and trample upon our rights.

“To the members of Edo State House of Assembly who have chosen to forsake their oat of office and participate in this charade, I say this, history will judge harshly for your betrayal of the people who elected you to represent their interests. But know this, you do not have the power to silence the voice of justice and truth.

“I call upon the judiciary and all relevant authorities to intervene and uphold the principles of justice and fairness, let the truth prevail over lies, let the rule of law triumph over lawlessness. I am confident that the legal system will vindicate me, expose the sham that has been orchestrated against me.

“I want to reaffirm my commitment to the people of Edo State, to the values that bind us together as a collective, I will not be deterred or be intimidated by those who seek to subvert our democracy. I will continue to fight for the rights and freedom of all Edolites, by extension Nigerians that suffer oppression. I will stand firm in my resolve to see justice done. As we stand united in the face of tyranny and oppression, I urge all to remain calm and go about our lawful duties as good citizens.

“Together we will overcome this dark chapter in our history and emerge stronger and more resolute in our pursuit of freedom and just society. Thank you for the opportunity you’ve given me thus far, God bless Edo State, and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Shuaibu concluded.