The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Adams has expressed his disappointment with President Bola Tinubu’s administration, stating that the President has let down many Nigerians who supported his rise to power.

Adams criticised the President’s handling of the petroleum sector especially the recent hike in the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol, saying the situation is worsening the hardship in the land.

In an open letter to Tinubu, Adams said, “When you came with the ‘Emilokan’ coinage in the build up to the 2023 elections, many Nigerians were persuaded that as a democrat exposed to modern way of governance, you will perform better than Muhammadu Buhari, a soldier who deepened the poverty levels of Nigerians and increased insecurity from 2015 to 2023.

“Today, events have proved that they were wrong. Mr. President, to say the truth without minding whose ox is gored, you have really disappointed many Nigerians who thought you were the messiah they were waiting for.”

Adams also expressed that the increase in price of fuel which was less than N200 when the President took over, now selling over N1000 has shown that the administration is insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.

“Obviously, your administration is becoming indifferent, insensitive and unresponsive to the plights of millions of Nigerians who can no longer meet their daily needs. This is a brutal assault on the sensibility of Nigerians.

“I think you and your party should be sensitive to the plights of Nigerians. Mr. President, don’t you think the wicked and draconian increase in fuel price, especially, at this time that Nigerians have been pushed to the wall, is a huge recipe for crisis? Nigerians can no longer bear this economic hardship any longer.

“I am writing this letter to you because of the pressure I am going through from millions of Nigerians, who erroneously, believe that I don’t want to tell you the truth because the two of us are eminent Yoruba citizens.

The truth is that the perverted, opaque, unintelligible, wicked and corrupt handling of the petroleum sector and continuous increase of fuel price under your administration (with the NNPC threatening us the price will still go up) without due regard to the laws of the land and wellbeing of Nigerians is akin to telling Nigerians to go to hell.

“Mr. President, if a few of your advisers are telling you that all is well, I can confidently inform you that they are your enemies.”

He said the economic situation has worsened with the increase in fuel price and the rise in foreign exchange.

“Today, it (fuel) is more than N1000. As the Minister of Petroleum, I ask you, what type of reforms is this?

In May 2023, Naira to a Dollar was less than N740. Today, it is more than N1,600.

“Now, your two right-hand men when you were Governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007, Wale Edun (Finance Minister) and Yemi Cardoso (CBN Governor) are in charge of the economy.

“What exactly are the fiscal, economic and financial briefings they give you daily to convince you that they know what they are doing in those two offices? When Buhari left on May 29, 2023, many Nigerians heaved a sigh of relief that insecurity would soon become history.

“Pitiably today, from the North to the South, East to the West, the rate at which Nigerians are being abducted and some killed, even after ransom was paid, it was as if these blood-thirsty maniacs have just been unleashed on Nigerians from the hottest part of hell.”

The Yoruba generallisimo likened the President’s administration to the Adolf Hitler’s dictatorial era in Nazi Germany, saying, “In just 16 months into your administration, your campaign promises have suddenly become failed promises?

“Your Excellency, do you remember an Austrian-German who became the Commander-in-Chief in Germany in 1933? Adolf Hitler was an Austrian-born German politician who was the dictator of Nazi Germany from 1933 until his suicide in 1945?

“Hitler, an elected democrat, quickly transformed a democratic republic into a constitutional dictatorship.

“The Fuhrer vowed to destroy democracy through the democratic process. And he did with the destruction of Germany in 1945.

“Before the destruction, the Nazi leader disabled, then dismantled the Weimar Republic. The Fuhrer crushed political opposition, destroyed the economy and ultimately undermined Germany’s democratic structures.

“When Hitler became history on April 30, 1945, Germany was in total ruins. But due to the determination of Germans, today, that country has the biggest economy in Europe.

“I hope I am wrong but I see a linkage between what happened during the ascendancy of Hitler into power and what is happening in Nigeria today.”