A three-day multi-sector trade and investment forum aimed to bolster and facilitate a robust bilateral economic and business relationship between Nigeria and Tunisia, has held at John Wood Hotel, Abuja.

The forum which commenced on September 10, was organised through the collaboration of Tunisia-Africa Business Council (TABC), a leading non-governmental organisation, facilitating business partnerships and cooperation between Tunisian companies and businesses across the African continent, the Embassy of Nigeria in Tunis and the Embassy of Tunisia in Abuja.

Tunisian ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Monsit Antit, declared open the trade and economic forum, welcoming Tunisian delegates, Nigerian government officials and businesses present at the event.

Anis Jaziri, President TABC, who led a delation of 20 Tunisian businesses cutting across sectors to the forum in Nigeria, at the event on Tuesday, expressed, “This forum is aimed at big opportunities for both countries,” Mr Jaziri said. I’m happy to lead Tunisian business delegation to this forum.”

Nigeria’s Minister of foreign affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, who was represented by Ambassador Bolaji Akinjide, applauded the initiative, describing it as a catalyst for better bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Tunisia.

“Nigeria is open for business with Tunisia,” Amb. Tuggar said. “To us in Nigeria, this trade mission is a confirmation of excellent bilateral relations and it has great prospect for enhancing economic collaboration.”

“This forum, being the first of its kind, it will go a long way to oil the wheel of collaboration for sustainable economic development, Mr Tugar said, adding that the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s govenment to open Nigeria up to foreign investors and investments,” he added.

The minister also commended the Charge d’affaires/head of Nigeria Embassy in Tunisia, Hakeem Falusi, for sustaining the subsisting healthy and robust relationship with Tunisian authorities that encouraged its business community to see Nigeria as destination for their investment.

In attendance at the forum were a delegation of Abia State officials, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), representative of University of Abuja, representative of Nigerian Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, Enugu State Chamber of Commerce, amongst others.