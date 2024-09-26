The Indepedent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has said it has returned over 500 contractors to sites to complete abandoned and shoddily completed projects.

The commission said this was achieved through its Constituency and Executive Project Tracking Initiative (CEPTI).

Demola Bakare, Spokesperson for ICPC, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He quoted the ICPC Chairman, Dr Musa Aliyu, as saying this at a Policy Dialogue on the Role of the Private Sector in the Implementation of Constituency Projects in Nigeria.

The dialogue was organised by OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative in Abuja.

The chairman, represented by the Secretary of the Commission, Mr Clifford Oparaodu, said CEPTI had saved the country hundreds of millions of naira in the process.

”CEPTI, through its various phases has tracked over 3,485 projects between 2019 and 2023.

”Some of the uncompleted projects not only deprived Nigerians of basic amenities and infrastructure, but also posed the risk of increased security risks.

”Some of the projects or buildings might be inhabited by unscrupulous members of the community,” he said.