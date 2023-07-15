Abbas, Kalu Celebrate ThisDay Publisher, Obaigbena, At 64

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has felicitated the Publisher of the ThisDay Newspaper, Mr. Nduka Obaigbena, on his 64th birthday.

Abbas in statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, said Obaigbena, who is also the Chairman of Arise News, has paid his dues as a patriotic Nigerian and a media mogul.

Noting Nduka’s invaluable contributions to the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria through the media, the Speaker said the media mogul used his God-given talent to promote the unity and stability of the country.

He urged Obaigbena and other media owners to continue contributing their quota to the growth and development of Nigeria.

Similarly, Deputy Speaker of the House of Hon. Benjamin Kalu congratulated Obaigbena on the occasion of his 64th birthday anniversary.

Kalu in a statement issued in Abuja, noted the contributions of media mogul in the growth of journalism profession in Nigeria and Africa.