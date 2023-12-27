The speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen and the deputy speaker, Hon Benjamin Kalu have congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, as he clocks 70 today.

Describing the SGF’s 70 years on earth as impactful, the speaker noted with delight how Senator Akume uses his God-given talent to provide good leadership to the admiration of all.

Speaker Abbas, in a congratulatory message signed by his special adviser on media and publicity, Musa Krishi noted that Akume has contributed immensely to public administration and governance not just in his home state but also Nigeria as a whole.

Also, Kalu in a congratulatory message by his special assistant on press affairs, Udora Orizu described the former governor of Benue State as a consummate politician, patriot and democrat who’s committed to the development of Benue and Nigeria as a whole.

He also recalled that Akume served the country diligently as a senator in the National Assembly, sponsoring landmark bills for the development of the country even as he attracted people-oriented projects to his constituency.

The deputy speaker also recalled his sterling performance as the minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs during former President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He said that as the current SGF, Akume has continued to foster a good synergy between the presidency and bureaucracy to ensure effective implementation of government policies.