Usman Abdallah, Super Eagles assistant coach, has expressed optimism that the CHAN Eagles will defeat Ghana to qualify for the 2022 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria.

The 2022 CHAN initially scheduled for 2022 was postponed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to January, 2023.

Abdallah told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that with the crop of NPFL players in camp, in Abuja, the team has all it takes to conquer their west African foe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With the crop of players currently in camp, we have all it takes to qualify for the CHAN in Algeria.

“We have a good set of players from the local league, some of them have played in the main super Eagles, so the exposure is there,” he said.

The Katsina United gaffer however stressed the need for more team bonding and friendlies before the two-legged clash.

The former Enyimba coach urged the players to seize the opportunity of the CHAN to showcase their talent and improve their career progress.

He called on Nigerians to support the ‘Home-Based Super Eagles’ in their qualification bid, after failing to qualify for the last edition in Cameroon

NAN reports that team which has been camped in Abuja for weeks under the close supervision of Coach Salisu Yusuf engaged in some friendly matches ahead of their departure for the clash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana will host the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium on Aug. 28 while the return leg is billed for the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Sept. 3.

The winner of the two-legged encounter qualifies for the 2022 CHAN in Algeria.(NAN)