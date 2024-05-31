Ad

A female lawyer, Rukayyat Mustafa, who was abducted by suspected bandits on Sunday, has been rescued.

She was rescued on Wednesday alongside three other victims by a joint team of police operatives with military and vigilantes.

Narrating the entire episode to newsmen at the command headquarters, Sokoto State commissioner of police said, “On 26/05/2024 at about 0230hrs suspected bandits invaded Badon Runji Area Sokoto and kidnapped one Barrister Rukayya Mustapha ‘F’ and One Salim Abdulsalam.

“On 29/05/2024, police operatives from Yabo Division, in conjunction with military and vigilante groups, acted on credible information and went on a rescue operation.

“The team went to the scene around Binji axis from where they traced footprints towards a forest where the suspected bandits/kidnappers were traced and routed, which resulted in the subsequent rescue of three victims, one suspect neutralised and one fatally injured.

“Ten rounds of live ammunition, two solar panels, one Tecno mobile phone, and a blanket were recovered at the scene.”

Before the police confirmation, Barrister Bashar Muazu Jodi had earlier hinted that Rukayyat had been released.

Jodi said, “She regained her freedom Alhamdulillah. She was released on Wednesday afternoon.”

When asked whether ransom was paid for her release, Okotete said, “No ransom was paid”.