A Federal High Court sitting in Benin, Edo State, has adjourned the hearing of a suit filed by a Labour Party (LP) governorship aspirant, Kenneth Imansuangbon, against the nomination of Olumide Akpata as the party’s candidate for the Edo governorship election to today.

The hearing of the pre-election matter slated to commence yesterday suffered a setback following an oral application for a short adjournment by Akpata’s counsel, Mr N.E. Ogbeide, on the ground that he was not served with court processes by the plaintiff’s counsel.

However, the plaintiff’s counsel, A.A. Malik (SAN), opposed the application, saying that the case was ripe for hearing as they had responded to the first defendant’s processes and served them since May 22, 2024.

At this point, the trial judge, Justice Babatunde Quadri, ordered the court file to be shown to the disputing counsel.

Following this, the first defendant’s counsel, N.E. Ogbeide, conceded that the plaintiff’s processes had been served within the jurisdictional address.

Consequently, Justice Quadri adjourned the hearing in the suit to 2 pm yesterday.

Imansuangbon is challenging Akpata’s nomination because the Labour Party did not follow the electoral guidelines in the primaries and he (Akpata) did not fill out and sign the indemnity form, among others.