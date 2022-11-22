A former senior special assistance to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Mr. Richard Omosehin, has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

LEADERSHIP learned that the former governor’s aide was kidnapped at his residence at Igbekebo, the headquarters of Ese Odo local government area of the state last Saturday.

A source said the kidnappers, numbering about six, came to the community on a speed boat and went to the private house of the victim where he was dragged into the boat and sped off.

According to the source, “The incident happened at about 2 am on Saturday. Immediately, people invited the police but by the time the policemen arrived at the place, the kidnappers had taken the man (victim) away. ”

The monarch of Igbekebo town, Oba Simon Dabo, who confirmed the incident on a radio programme, said the victim was allowed to call his wife from the kidnapper’s den and the bandits demanded the sum of N100 million for his release

ADVERTISEMENT

While confirming the incident, the Ondo State Police Command said it had begun the search for the victims while an investigation into the matter had commenced