Elders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State have expressed support for the second term bid of the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, adding that he liberated them from political slavery.

They said AbdulRazaq’s administration has helped to remove shame hitherto associated with them and made them proud of being citizens of the state.

Addressing newsmen in Ilorin, the state capital, the spokesman of the people, Engr Job Buremoh hailed the governor for not disappointing them by his performance in office over the past three and half years.

“We were literarily under political slavery before now. But now, we’re politically independent because anyone in the local government can come out and be something in the area now.

“The present administration has helped to provide electric transformers to our communities, upgraded School of Nursing, Oke Ode to a degree-awarding institution, provided water works, renovated schools and constructed Oro Ago bridge. In deed, all the 18 wards in the local government area have benefitted from one development project or the other since assumption of office of the present administration in the state.

“For instance, the Ile Ire ward, in Idera community, established since 1948 had its road tarred by the present administration. The road was so bad but the governor intervened and tarred it, just as he did to Ora township Road,” Buremoh said.

The stakeholders who said AbdulRazaq has made himself a sellable candidate for re-election for a second term in office, added that the governor had proved that it could no longer be business as usual under his administration.

“Only the chronically biased and the politically blind will not see and appreciate the fact that his administration has positively touched the lives of the good people of Ifelodun Local Government Area and the whole state at large in virtually almost every area.

“What we intend to do is to commend him and his running mate, the deputy governor, our own Kayode Alabi, to all well meaning Kwarans to please repay good for good and vote massively on March 18, 2023 to return them for a well deserved second term in office. This will enable them complete the good works they have started and go on to do even more in the next four years.

“In the same vein, we are very proud of the performances of our two candidates for the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Owolabi Olatunde Rasak, who represents Share/Oke Ode state constituency and Hon. AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Salaudeen of the Omupo state constituency in the ninth Kwara State House of Assembly,” he added.