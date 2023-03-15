Professionals and businessmen in Akwa Ibom under the aegis of Professionals for Development have urged electorates in Akwa Ibom State to vote for progressive transformation and development and not corruption and profligacy.

They stated this while charging the people of the state to choose rightly in the March 18, 2023 governorship election by voting enmasse for the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Umo Eno.

National coordinator of the group, Engr. Ufot Akan Umoren, in a statement, stressed that the people of Akwa Ibom have the option of choosing between a God-sent individual like Pastor Eno and cronies of corrupt politicians.

Umoren stated that the governorship election presents an option for the people of Akwa Ibom to choose between voting for progressive transformation and development as embodied in Pastor Eno against profligacy, corruption and wastefulness.

He further noted that the election presents the people the option to choose between a well prepared, competent and ready candidate who has the interest of the people at heart as against someone who seeks power as a means to achieve immunity and escape conviction.

According to Umoren, “it is clear that Pastor Eno is the only candidate with the required capacity, competence, integrity, presence of mind, selflessness and demonstrated love for the people. He is a very humble person; a man of faith with an exceptional sense of duty, who has always succeeded in all assignments given to him.

“The people of Akwa Ibom are in consensus that having successfully served under Governor Udom Emmanuel, Pastor Eno has been adequately equipped to sustain and build on the numerous development achievements of Governor Emmanuel and move the State to greater heights.

“Pastor Eno’s administration, when sworn in, will continue the peaceful, fruitful and prosperous era of Governor Emmanuel in line with the Will, aspiration and desire of the majority of the people of Akwa Ibom State” Umoren further said.

The group, which assured that it has mobilized the people to vote massively for the PDP, described the candidacy of Pastor Eno as divine adding that it is a product of very wide consultation, agreements, consensus and prayers of all well-meaning people of Akwa Ibom State, in line with the Will of God for the State.

“The candidature of Pastor Eno is divine. It is a product of extensive prayers, consultation and consensus across the nooks and crannies of Akwa Ibom State. It is in line with the Will of God which will prevail at the end of the day” he added.

The group therefore urged the people to use their votes in the Will of God by voting enmasse for the PDP.

The professionals also asked the people of the State to take all steps necessary within the ambit of the law to protect their votes until the end.