Former military head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar has hailed the chief spokesperson of Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Yunusa Tanko, on the occasion of his 51st birthday anniversary.

Abdulsalami in his congratulatory message in a viral video described Tanko as a de-tribalised Nigerian politician from Kano who applies intelligence and grassroots knowledge to champion the cause of the common man.

“I join in wishing Dr Yunusa Salisu Tanko who hails from Kura local government area of Kano State happy 51st birthday. Dr Tanko is a detribalized Nigerian, served in various capacities geared towards uniting Nigeria in its progress.

“Tanko is a secretariat member of the Pastor Tunde Bakare Let’s Save Nigeria Group (SNG).

“He’s an impact chairman, he was a member of the national peace committee which contributed heavily to 2015 credible, peaceful, free and fair election led by my humble self.

“Today, he celebrates with the Nigerian widows, showing love, to be never forgotten in our growing democracy for a good Nigeria.”

“Congratulations once more and to the widows we are with you in your pains and joy. God bless you all and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Tanko was the former national secretary of the National Conscience Party (NCP).