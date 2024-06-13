Ad

Former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general election in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe has affirmed that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike is the political leader of the state.

Abe, who represented Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly between 2011 and 2019, disclosed this in Port Harcourt while addressing his supporters from Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor local government areas of the state.

The former lawmaker, who recently dumped the SDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) called on the people of the state to support the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

He said, “We are going with Tinubu. Wike is the leader, the driver of Tinubu’s bus in Rivers State. So, we are entering the bus. So, let us go with one mind and do the best that we know how to do. We are performers.

“Of course, it is politics; there must be quaking, there must be pushing and there must be shoving. If you don’t see them in politics, you are not in the right politics.”

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Ijaw people have declared that the immediate-past governor of the state does not hate the ethnic nationality.

The Rivers Ijaw people, under the auspices of the Rivers Ijaw Peoples’ Congress (RIPC) declared that they will remain eternally grateful to Wike for supporting Sir Siminalayi Fubara to become the governor of the state.

The group, in a communique read by Senator George Sekibo, said it was the first time in the past 24 years that there was a power shift to the Ijaws of Rivers, noting that the shift was made possible through the sponsorship and support of Wike.

Sekibo expressed sadness over the infusion of false narrative of ethnic colouration into issues of disagreement between the incumbent Governor, Fubara and his benefactor, Wike.

Some of the leaders at the event include George Kelly Alabo, Boma Iyayi, Igbani Owaji, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor, Prof. Henry Ogiri, Sampson Ngeribara, Major Jack, Amb. Dame Maurine Tamuno, Rufus Godwins, Ojukaiye Flag Amachree Isobo Jack and Pleasant Briggs.

Also present were chairmen of local government areas from some Ijaw dominated local government areas and some state lawmakers from Ijaw constituencies.