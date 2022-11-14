A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Abia State and a member of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Hon. Nduka Anyawu, has denied a video currently trending on social media, alleging he defected from the ruling APC to the the opposition Labour Party (LP).

He described the video as a figment of an imagination of political mischief makers, adding that no amount of blackmail and campaign of calumny would make him leave the party he laboured to build for another person.

Reacting to the viral video through a statement on Monday in Abuja, the former National Ex-Officio of APC (South-East), said: “It is laughable when someone forwarded a video of an unknown person at the Labour party campaign associating that person with me.”

Anyanwu, however, declared that he is still a very active member of the All Progressives Congress and “working round the clock to ensure victory of his party from the top position to the bottom.”

Also commenting, another chieftain of APC as well the national leader of APC National Integrity Movement (ANIM), Hon Sadiq Fakai, corroborated Anyanwu’s position.

Fakai lauded Anyanwu’s effort in building APC structures across the South-east and described him as a strong party man who has served diligently in various capacities including the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

“Hon Anyanwu is one of our pillar in ANIM, we were together at the national executive meeting of the movement when the purported video was forwarded to him,” he said.

The ANIM boss advised persons he described as mischief makers to desist from blackmail and be a progressive advocates

He also urged the persons behind the fake video to join hands with Hon. Anyanwu and mobilise voters for the APC candidates across board.

“We all know Anyanwu as a loyal party man that cannot be intimidated into abandoning what he has laboured over the years to an uncertainty, this is not a time for distractions but a time to mobilise voters for the party,” Fakai added.