Worried by incessant report of collapsed structure in the country and the huge consequences, Abia State government has approved the establishment of a building material testing laboratory in the capital, Umuahia.

The commissioner for information and strategy, Prince Okey Kanu announced this, yesterday, when he briefed the press on the outcome of this week’s executive council meeting chaired by Governor Alex Otti in the capital.

“It will also provide a platform for research for those who want to carry out research in such areas,” he said, adding that similar laboratories would be sited in other parts of the state.

Kanu, who noted that the administration was making efforts to ensure such incidence are averted in the state, appealed for cooperation of both property developers and contractors for the laboratory.

While adding his voice, the general manager of Umuahia Capital Development Authority, Kingsley Agomuo, who was also present said the importance of the laboratory are overwhelming.

Agomuo, therefore, maintained that the initiative would assist the administration to ensure that every building, road construction including bridges among others are executed with standard materials.

“With this initiative, it’s going to be difficult for anyone to start construction work and get approval at any stage without subjecting the material to the laboratory for testing,” he said.