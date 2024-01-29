Abia State House of Assembly has raised the alarm over alleged attempt by Akwa Ibom State government to encroach on Ukwa East local government land, calling on relevant agencies to wade into the report urgently.

This followed a motion on matter of urgent public importance raised by the member representing Ukwa East constituency on the floor of the House, Lewis Obianyi during plenary.

The speaker of the House, Hon Emmanuel Emereuwa, underlined the importance of the intervention to forestall breach of peace between the local governments and by extension the states.

Obianyi had informed the House that the Akwa Ibom State government had through Ika local government commenced grading of Uzonta-Azumini Road in Ndoki and had covered over five kilometers into his constituency.

According to him, the exercise which has no memorandum of understanding between the two states has led to destruction of farmlands, food crops and economic trees worth huge amount of money.

He said upon his enquiry, the traditional ruler of Azumini Ndoki, Eze Ebere Eule told him that a delegation from Akwa Ibom State had visited him to inform him that the road is an NDDC project.

The former chairman of the area explained that the monarch said when he asked them to avail him of documents relating to the project they could not, but went ahead and commenced the grading.

Expressing worry that there could be ulterior motives behind the project, he cited a similar previous situation where Akwa Ibom State people turned back to lay claim on Ndoki land after they had been granted passage on it.

Lending support to the motion, the member representing neighbouring Ukwa West constituency, Goddy Adiele lamented that there had been reoccurring boundary matter between the areas, hence the need to end it.