The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu said between 2023 and 2024, the agency received 2,038 petitions, secured 31 convictions and recovered assets as well as cash valued at N105.82 billion.

Aliyu made this known Wednesday while hosting members of the House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption, led by its Chairman, Hon. Kayode Akiolu, who were on an oversight visit to the Commission.

The Chairman stated that the Commission received 1,187 petitions in 2023 while it received a total of 851 other petitions between January and October 2024.

Speaking on the convictions, the ICPC boss said the agency secured 18 in 2023 and 13 convictions so far in 2024.

“The asset/cash recovered was N76.75 billion in 2023, while in 2024, ICPC recovered 29.07 billion,” he told the lawmakers.

According to a press statement posted on ICPC’s X (formerly Twitter), the chairman further stated that, in the area of collaboration with key stakeholders, the Commission worked with other anti-corruption agencies and relevant agencies to fight corruption.

At the international level, Aliyu said the Commission led the Nigerian team to the Global Network meeting, where it secured a seat in the steering committee alongside Spain, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and other nations.

He also added that earlier in November, he was elected the Chairman of the African Asset Recovery Practitioners’ Forum (AARP-F).

However, he stated that the Commission could not discharge its mandate without a significant budgetary provision, saying it is only the National Assembly that has the mandate to advocate funds to the Commission to help it deliver optimally.

He reiterated the need for support by the legislative arm in ensuring that the Commission receives budgetary increments and reviews of the ICPC Act to enhance its work.

The ICPC Chairman also urged the lawmakers to look into the overlapping duties among agencies just as he informed the delegation that the Commission, since the Proceed of Crime Act was passed, has not accessed the 2 per cent of every recovery made as stipulated by the law.

“There is 2% of what we recover which we are entitled to, we cannot get that 2% without your input because the President has the power to approve, but it must be ratified by the National Assembly,” Aliyu said.

He also admonished the Committee to look into the welfare of the Commission’s staff, saying, “You can not fight corruption whereby those who are the foot soldiers are having a crisis of taking care of themselves and their families, it’s a risk to the Commission.’’

In response, Chairman of the House Committee, Hon. Akiolu, commended the ICPC and congratulated the Chairman for his international recognition.

He stated that the purpose of the visit was part of the strategic duty of the legislators as the nation geared up for the 2025 budget presentation.

He added that the approach of the ICPC in the fight against corruption was one of the best as “prevention is better than prosecution”, adding that the Commission has made a lot of awareness.

He also asked, as part of the Committee’s oversight function, to see the conditions of the detention cell, how many days a suspect stays in the cell before being taken to court as well as their living conditions.