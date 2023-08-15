Abia Govt Adopts Direct Labour For Umuahia Road Repairs

Road maintenance in Abia State capital, Umuahia metropolis will now be executed through direct labour by the ministry of works as against using contractors.

The state commissioner for works, Don Oti, stated this during a meeting with engineers in the ministry yesterday, adding that the new policy is in line with the zero-porthole tolerance policy of the administration.

He said the metropolis would serve as a pilot project for the policy which would later be extended to Aba the commercial nerve centre of the state and other zones.

According to him, the metropolis would be divided into three parts and each assigned to a different engineer for supervision and sustainable easy maintenance.

He explaining that the engineers would be adequately equipped and mobilised. Oti warned that the assigned engineers will be held accountable for any lapses.

Me. Oti, who decried the previous method, argued that no responsible administration would spend its scarce resources in such a manner when it has legion of professional engineers in its payroll.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the director in-charge of the ministry, Ejike Agomoh applauded Oti for the initiative and described it as a right step in the right direction.

Agomoh, who noted that Oti has the capacity to drive the initiative, assured that the engineers were poised to ensure its success and their continued loyalty and support for the administration.