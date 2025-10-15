Abia State government has acknowledged the contributions of the state chapter of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in shaping the state’s educational landscape.

The state commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Goodluck Ubochi, stated this during the 2025 NAPPS Day celebration in Umuahia, the state capital.

He said they have widened access to qualified education, fostered innovation in teaching and learning, and nurtured generations of students prepared to take their place in society.

His words, “The ministry appreciates deeply the energy, creativity and sacrifice that proprietors and educators invest daily to ensure that our children receive sound, well-rounded education

Ubochi assured the chapter that the ministry values its role as an indispensable partner in providing inclusive, equitable, and quality education for every child.

He added, “We will continue to support your efforts through policies that promote excellence, accountability, and sustainability in education delivery,” and congratulated them on the event. In an earlier address, the chapter secretary, Marshall Ochionu, recounted that NAPPS had been contributing to the country’s educational advancement for decades.

He said the theme of the occasion, “Celebrating the Impact of Private Schools: Policy, Technology, and Sustainability in a Changing Economy”, speaks directly to the urgent realities of the state and the nation He lauded the state governor, Alex Otti, for ensuring full integration of their schools in the government’s policies and programmes, describing the NAPPS as partners in national development.

He argued that for the state to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in Education, the government should consider private schools as well as public schools in its policies and transformations.

“We call on the government to create inclusive policies that integrate private schools into digital education programmes, grant schemes, and training initiatives so that no child is left behind simply because they sit in private schools”, he added.