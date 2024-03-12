The Abia Government has commenced investigation into the death of a student of Abia State University (ABSU), who lost his life in a clash between rival cult groups.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mr Okey Kanu, disclosed this on Monday at a media briefing on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting, at the Government House, Umuahia.

“It has come to the notice of government that there have been skirmishes in Abia State University, Uturu, within some student groups. Some videos have been trending online to the effect that a student lost his life in these skirmishes.

“As a responsive and responsible government, some remedial actions have been taken to restore peace and order on campus. Government has dispatched security agencies to take control of the situation at ABSU.

“Investigation in that regard has been instituted,” Kanu said.

The Commissioner also charged students of all tertiary institutions in the state to avoid engaging in any form of violence and actions that could affect their lives and studies.

Also, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma, said government was yet to be briefed by security agencies on the killing involving clash between rival cult groups in ABSU.

Ekeoma however said government has swiftly deployed its representatives who will interface with authorized persons to find out exactly what happened.

”At this moment, what we have heard is that it was a cult clash and we have not established the details of what transpired and once we do that, we will update you,” he said.

The Abia State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Maureen Chinaka, confirming the killing, said that the police was aware that a student of ABSU was killed during a clash between rival cult groups.

“Our officers, in collaboration with the military, swiftly responded and arrived at the crime scene, causing the culprits to flee upon sighting the police.

“The corpse was evacuated from the crime scene to the morgue and exhibits have been recovered.

“Investigations are ongoing and we will continue to update the public as we progress,” Chinaka said.